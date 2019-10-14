UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,885,879 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000.

In other Michaels Companies news, Director Beryl Raff purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $50,049.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,517.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.69. 74,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. Michaels Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $18.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

