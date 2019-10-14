UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Yext by 26.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,511,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 23.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 25.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,056,000 after purchasing an additional 658,477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth about $7,936,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,672,000 after purchasing an additional 309,431 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YEXT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.43. 136,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.28. Yext Inc has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.86 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 33.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $627,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 78,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $1,187,728.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,918 shares of company stock worth $15,383,508. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on YEXT. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price objective on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price objective on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

