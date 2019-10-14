UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Axos Financial worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AX. Compass Point upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on Axos Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:AX traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.48. 72,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Axos Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

