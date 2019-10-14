UBS Group Analysts Give Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) a $54.30 Price Target

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has been given a $54.30 target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC set a $45.00 target price on shares of Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,626,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.98. Yandex has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $41.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Yandex by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Yandex by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

