UBS Group Initiates Coverage on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IAG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 665 ($8.69) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlns Grp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 616.92 ($8.06).

Shares of IAG stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 494.40 ($6.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,083,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion and a PE ratio of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 447.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 475.26. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52 week low of GBX 411.50 ($5.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 669.40 ($8.75).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

