UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GVDNY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.65. 19,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,165. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.49. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

