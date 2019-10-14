UBS Group Trims Athene (NYSE:ATH) Target Price to $48.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price target on Athene and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Athene in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.90.

Shares of ATH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.49. 122,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.00. Athene has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Athene will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $378,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,588,960.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $313,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $2,092,480. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Athene by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Athene by 292.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 115,311 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Athene by 1.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its stake in Athene by 49.7% in the second quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 472,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after buying an additional 156,864 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Athene by 193.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 106,290 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

