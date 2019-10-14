Ultimate Secure Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $146,755.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $146,755.00 and $230.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

