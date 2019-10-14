Unification Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $131,942.00 (UND)

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. Unification has a market cap of $1.04 million and $131,942.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification token can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and IDEX. During the last week, Unification has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00219906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.01037202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00030849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00090384 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,897,788 tokens. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official website is unification.com. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND.

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

