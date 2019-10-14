UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $212.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

NYSE:UNF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.81. 3,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,716. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $132.38 and a 1 year high of $205.22. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.56.

In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $1,698,163.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,945,159.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $5,846,211 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

