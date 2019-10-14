United Services Automobile Association Buys 285 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 43.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 749,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 227,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 51.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,111,000 after acquiring an additional 166,054 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 61.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 1,519.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 216,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 202,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 17.8% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 54,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

ALRM traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.43. 6,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,018. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.39.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $121.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 98.00%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,443 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

