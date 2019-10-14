United Services Automobile Association Has $434,000 Position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Medpace were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 643.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 611,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after buying an additional 456,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after buying an additional 92,504 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 300,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after buying an additional 46,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.69. 12,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,388. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.00. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $86.71.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Medpace had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Medpace to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.