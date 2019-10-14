United Services Automobile Association Sells 170 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 130,494 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 650,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 231,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,937,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,138 shares in the company, valued at $351,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $290,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,000 shares of company stock worth $5,917,150. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.04. The company had a trading volume of 20,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,884. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 2.40. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 410.38% and a negative return on equity of 3,282.73%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. National Securities began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

