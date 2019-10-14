United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie cut United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Vertical Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,054,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,306,610. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $29.84.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.27%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United States Steel by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,282,000 after purchasing an additional 80,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United States Steel by 27.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 494,085 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in United States Steel by 402.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,475,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,957 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 84.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,265,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 579,394 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in United States Steel by 11,651.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,261,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,553 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

