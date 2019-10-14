Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Up 11.3% in September

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the August 30th total of 57,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of UNTY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,310. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $238.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 24,352 shares in the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

