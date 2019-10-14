US Gold (USAU) and Its Peers Critical Review

US Gold (NASDAQ: USAU) is one of 55 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare US Gold to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get US Gold alerts:

This table compares US Gold and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold N/A -$8.05 million -1.95 US Gold Competitors $7.43 billion $1.41 billion 10.96

US Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than US Gold. US Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of US Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of US Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for US Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 US Gold Competitors 555 1546 1616 91 2.33

US Gold currently has a consensus target price of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 215.42%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 74.52%. Given US Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe US Gold is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

US Gold has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Gold’s peers have a beta of -0.77, meaning that their average share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares US Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -97.47% -93.69% US Gold Competitors -445.58% 15.77% 2.05%

Summary

US Gold peers beat US Gold on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.