Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

NYSE VLY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.17. 1,686,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,020. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $11.36.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $247.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Gerald H. Lipkin sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $179,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,949.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,658,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,679,000 after acquiring an additional 321,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,366,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,487,000 after buying an additional 1,772,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,605,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,207,000 after buying an additional 472,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,591,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,939,000 after buying an additional 41,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,110,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after buying an additional 61,958 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.