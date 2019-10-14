ValuEngine Downgrades DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of DISH Network from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of DISH Network from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DISH Network from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of DISH Network from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.69.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.66. 52,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. DISH Network has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $44.65.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen purchased 300,005 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,510,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,497,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen purchased 100,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,238,960.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 700,005 shares of company stock worth $21,958,159 in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,719,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,075,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DISH Network by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,711,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,143,000 after purchasing an additional 56,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,269,000 after purchasing an additional 73,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 78.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,676,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,391,000 after purchasing an additional 734,500 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in DISH Network by 40.5% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 957,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,789,000 after purchasing an additional 276,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.