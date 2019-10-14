ValuEngine Downgrades i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IIIV. KeyCorp upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research set a $31.00 target price on i3 Verticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 92,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,990. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $547.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.36. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. i3 Verticals’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $42,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth $216,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

