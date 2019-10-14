ValuEngine Lowers James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JHX. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of JHX stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. 4,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,160. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $656.80 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,109,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 58,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

