Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 211,378 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,817,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.75% of TransAlta worth $50,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,835,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,518,000 after purchasing an additional 970,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 967,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 14,367.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,328 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 653,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 175,036 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TransAlta by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 533,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAC. Scotiabank set a $11.00 price target on TransAlta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $6.09. 221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,238. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $371.56 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.64%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

