Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 89,205 Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,075,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.28% of City Office REIT worth $48,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in City Office REIT by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in City Office REIT by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on City Office REIT from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

NYSE CIO traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,115. City Office REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $632.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.04%.

In other City Office REIT news, Director John Sweet acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,905.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.