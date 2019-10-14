Vanguard Group Inc. Has $46.33 Million Holdings in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.45% of Movado Group worth $46,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 173,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 38,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maurice S. Reznik acquired 3,002 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $63,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,305. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

MOV stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.70. 4,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08. Movado Group, Inc has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). Movado Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

MOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Movado Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

