Vanguard Group Inc. Has $47.40 Million Stock Holdings in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,128,568 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hanmi Financial worth $47,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 24,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

HAFC stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.77. 2,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $562.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $24.18.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

