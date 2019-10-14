Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 167,106 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 167,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Echo Global Logistics worth $45,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 377,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after buying an additional 118,550 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 456,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 80,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $594.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.95.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $553.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

ECHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on Echo Global Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

