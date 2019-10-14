Veil Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.13 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last week, Veil has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and $56,196.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0843 or 0.00001007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00219708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.93 or 0.01041946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030491 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00089194 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 51,575,228 coins and its circulating supply is 48,933,399 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil.

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

