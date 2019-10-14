Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Short Interest Down 18.1% in September

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the August 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.85. 302,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,033. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.57. Veritex has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Veritex had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Veritex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Stephens set a $29.00 price target on Veritex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veritex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $64,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,988.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $187,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,831 shares in the company, valued at $11,197,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $299,280 over the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Veritex by 162.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 165,066 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Veritex by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 73,629 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veritex by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 153,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Veritex by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

