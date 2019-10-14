Vermilion Energy (VET) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) recently:

10/5/2019 – Vermilion Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

10/2/2019 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

10/2/2019 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/30/2019 – Vermilion Energy was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:VET traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,853. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $320.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 268.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 86.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 39.0% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 11,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

