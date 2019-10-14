Viberate Reaches Market Cap of $4.80 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Viberate token can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbe, IDEX, HitBTC and Upbit. In the last week, Viberate has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $428,837.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00219413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.01039276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00089112 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,859,794 tokens. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viberate

Viberate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Coinbe, OKEx, Bittrex, Binance, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

