Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Shares of Vista Gold stock remained flat at $$0.78 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 42,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,066. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vista Gold stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 313,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.31% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.