Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,563. The stock has a market cap of $555.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.23% and a negative return on equity of 71.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 371.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

