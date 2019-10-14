Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point set a $63.00 price target on Walker & Dunlop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NYSE WD traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.14. 126,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,294. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.58.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 90,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $5,075,342.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,283,056.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $551,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,389 shares of company stock worth $6,199,542. 10.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 350.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 237.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 526.6% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 214.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

