Wedbush Reiterates $160.00 Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wedbush set a $160.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.69.

Shares of MSFT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,437,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,427,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.37. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,065.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,785,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 36.5% in the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 14,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 804,728 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $111,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,633 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

