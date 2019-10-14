Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,358 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.84.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $62.56. 13,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.61. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $82.48.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

