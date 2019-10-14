WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of WIMHY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,987. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

About WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

