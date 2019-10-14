WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Williams Scotsman is a specialty rental services providing modular space and portable storage solutions primarily in North America. It serves the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. Williams Scotsman is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WillScot currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.90.

NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.56. 163,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.87. WillScot has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $266.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.74 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that WillScot will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WillScot news, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $150,775.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576,346 shares in the company, valued at $36,094,607.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot by 6.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WillScot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in WillScot by 87.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in WillScot by 23.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot by 69.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

