Wilmcote (LON:WCH) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Shares of Wilmcote Holdings PLC (LON:WCH) fell 33.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85), 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.27).

The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 97.86.

Wilmcote Company Profile (LON:WCH)

Wilmcote Holdings plc focuses on the acquisition and development of target businesses in the downstream and specialty chemical sectors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

