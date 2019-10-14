X-CASH (XCASH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,344.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.63 million and $7,344.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00081492 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 45,583,322,821 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

