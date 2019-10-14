YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Trading Up 0.8%

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99, approximately 2,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 39,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

About YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services.

