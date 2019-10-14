Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Short Interest Update

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the August 30th total of 10,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 168.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 337,865 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after buying an additional 212,145 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,223,080 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,196,000 after buying an additional 61,232 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the first quarter valued at $1,898,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 733,237 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after buying an additional 35,574 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,466 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 29,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Yelp stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.69. 12,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,936. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. Yelp has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $246.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.63 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.84.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

