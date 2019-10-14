YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Billion

Brokerages expect YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) to report $3.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for YPF’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.68 billion and the highest is $3.77 billion. YPF posted sales of $3.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that YPF will report full year sales of $14.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $14.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $18.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for YPF.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). YPF had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion.

YPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of YPF in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered YPF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised YPF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in YPF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in YPF during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in YPF during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in YPF during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in YPF during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YPF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 584,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. YPF has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

