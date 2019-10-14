Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) to Post $1.91 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.01. Fly Leasing reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 154.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fly Leasing.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLY shares. ValuEngine cut Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Compass Point set a $23.00 price objective on Fly Leasing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 211.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 104,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 2.9% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 171,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 24.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in Fly Leasing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLY traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,439. The company has a market capitalization of $601.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.83. Fly Leasing has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fly Leasing (FLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.