Zacks: Analysts Anticipate William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2019

Brokerages predict that William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. William Lyon Homes reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover William Lyon Homes.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $465.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.24 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on WLH shares. Wedbush upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 26.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,397,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,774 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $746.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.30. William Lyon Homes has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $20.94.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

