Zacks: Analysts Expect John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) to Post $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.10. John Bean Technologies posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.04 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.68% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

JBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

JBT stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.51. 9,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,607. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $66.28 and a 1-year high of $127.97.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $150,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,497.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $32,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,603.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,757,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.