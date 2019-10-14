Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autoweb’s earnings. Autoweb reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autoweb.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.20). Autoweb had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. The company had revenue of $27.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

AUTO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. Autoweb has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.24.

In other Autoweb news, Director Matias De Tezanos acquired 50,000 shares of Autoweb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoweb by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 54,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoweb by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoweb by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

