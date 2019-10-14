Zacks Investment Research Lowers ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) to Hold

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $235.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ANSYS is benefiting from the adoption of its engineering simulation software and services. Growing clout of simulation in repair, maintenance and other overhaul projects is strengthening the company’s prospects. Increase in budgetary allocation for the defence spending across Europe & the United States is likely to be a tailwind. Robust investments in autonomous vehicles, electrification, smart, connected solutions and 5G hold promise. Moreover, Granta Design and Helic buyouts are helping ANSYS to fortify presence in the simulations market. However, adverse foreign currency exchange rates and declining perpetual upfront revenues remain concerns. Moreover, increasing spend on acquisitions pose integration risks. Also, stiff competition from CAD vendors is a woe.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ANSYS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Griffin Securities raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

ANSS stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.54. 107,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,187. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $136.80 and a 52-week high of $227.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.18 and its 200 day moving average is $200.95.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $370.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total value of $252,715.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $100,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,268.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,025,000 after purchasing an additional 280,701 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 44.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,248,000 after purchasing an additional 278,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,269,000 after purchasing an additional 194,230 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,053,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,854,315,000 after purchasing an additional 144,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

