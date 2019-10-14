Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on BRG. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

BRG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. 9,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,257. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $52.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.02 million.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 56.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 140.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 8.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter worth $259,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

