Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040. The company has a market capitalization of $108.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shavon Cape acquired 3,790 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,567.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,145 shares in the company, valued at $123,608.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

