Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for York Water (NASDAQ:YORW)

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded York Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised York Water from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. York Water has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.99. 28,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,749. The stock has a market cap of $570.86 million, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. York Water has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that York Water will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. York Water’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in York Water by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in York Water by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in York Water by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in York Water by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in York Water by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

