Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Sell Rating for Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

YTEN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 498,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 145.61% and a negative net margin of 1,320.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.83% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

